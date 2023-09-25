Teen charged after fake gun shown during argument: Guelph police

A Guelph teen is facing charges after allegedly threatening another teen with a fake gun.
Guelph police were contacted Friday afternoon by a 13-year-old who reported that he had been involved in an argument with an older teen.
Investigators say during the argument, the older teen pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband. The younger teen was then told by the older one to run.
They say officers went to an area on College Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m. and found the suspect.
A search of the individual turned up a replica Glock handgun, similar to ones that are issued to police officers.
The 17-year-old was arrested and held for a bail hearing.
