Teen charged after fake gun shown during argument: Guelph police

A Guelph teen is facing charges after allegedly threatening another teen with a fake gun.

Guelph police were contacted Friday afternoon by a 13-year-old who reported that he had been involved in an argument with an older teen.

Investigators say during the argument, the older teen pulled up his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked in his waistband. The younger teen was then told by the older one to run.

They say officers went to an area on College Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m. and found the suspect.

A search of the individual turned up a replica Glock handgun, similar to ones that are issued to police officers.

The 17-year-old was arrested and held for a bail hearing.