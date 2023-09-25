Menu

Crime

4 assaulted, including 2 officers, as man hurls racial slurs during attack: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 11:26 am
FILE - A man in handcuffs. Waterloo police were called to Frederick Street at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after a person was allegedly assaulted by a man who was said to be making racial slurs. View image in full screen
FILE - A man in handcuffs. Waterloo police were called to Frederick Street at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after a person was allegedly assaulted by a man who was said to be making racial slurs. Getty Images
Waterloo Regional Police say a Kitchener man was arrested after allegedly assaulting four people, including two police officers, over the weekend.

Initially, police were called to Frederick Street at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after a person was allegedly assaulted by a man who was said to be making racial slurs, officers say.

Police say a second person was attacked before officers arrived at the scene.

The officers then tracked the suspect down and were said to also be assaulted while making their arrest.

The victims were left with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attacks.

A 39-year-old Kitchener man is facing a number of charges, including assault, obstructing a police officer, assault with intent to resist arrest, mischief under $5,000, and causing a disturbance.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeFrederick street kitchenerKichener racismKitchener racial attack
