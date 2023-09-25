Menu

Crime

Shooting in Scarborough sends man to hospital in critical condition

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 25, 2023 7:45 am
Police and a tow truck on scene following a shooting in Scarborough. A man has critical injuries after the shooting, which took place about 11:17 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area. View image in full screen
Police and a tow truck on scene following a shooting in Scarborough. A man has critical injuries after the shooting, which took place about 11:17 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area. Enzo Arimini / Global News
Toronto police say a man in his 20s has critical injuries after being shot in Scarborough late Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:17 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area.

A man was found with gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

