Shooting in Scarborough sends man to hospital in critical condition

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has critical injuries after being shot in Scarborough late Sunday.
Police said the shooting happened at around 11:17 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area.
A man was found with gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on a suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
