Shooting in Scarborough sends man to hospital in critical condition

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man in his 20s has critical injuries after being shot in Scarborough late Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened at around 11:17 p.m. in the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area.

A man was found with gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word on a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Shooting:

Morningside Ave & Danzig St.

– 11:17 pm

– reports of a male shot

– police o/s

– locate a male in his 20's with a gunshot wound

– male transported to hospital

– ongoing investigation

– anyone w/info call 416-808-4300#GO2234677

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 25, 2023