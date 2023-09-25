Man dead after stabbing in Toronto’s north end

Toronto police say a man has died after a stabbing in the city’s north end on Sunday night.
Police said the stabbing happened just before 10 p.m. near Yonge Street and Hendon Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue.
Investigators said officers found a man in his 20s with a stab wound.
Paramedics told Global News the man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital, police said.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. No suspect details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
