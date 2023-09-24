Menu

Crime

Mounties ask residents of Champion, Alta. to shelter in place

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 4:21 pm
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. RCMP is asking residents of Champion, Alta. to shelter in place due to a large police presence in the hamlet.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. RCMP is asking residents of Champion, Alta. to shelter in place due to a large police presence in the hamlet.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
RCMP said a shelter-in-place advisory in Champion, Alta. has been lifted.

According to a news release, a man wanted for several offences was believed to be in a residence in the hamlet.

Police were trying to locate and arrest the suspect and request all residents to remain indoors and shelter in place until the operation ended.

The advisory was lifted at around 2:48 p.m.

Tyler Trodden, 39, was arrested outside a residence in Champion. According to the RCMP, Trodden was also charged in relation to a home invasion in Crowsnest Pass, Alta. that happened on Saturday.

Mounties said Trodden is charged with numerous offences stemming from Sept. 16 in Coleman, Alta.

A judicial interim release hearing will be held to determine if Trodden will be granted bail, as well as to set a court date for his first appearance in court.

