Crime

Wanted driver dies after a police pursuit in Guelph: SIU

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 24, 2023 3:52 pm
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit are being brought in after a police chase in Guelph resulted in a fatal crash.

At around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Guelph Police Service were called to do a well-being check of a man who was also the subject of an arrest warrant.

Officers were able to locate the man who was driving a pick-up truck in the area of Victoria Street and York Road.

SIU investigators say the man fled after being spotted by police. A police chase ensued which ended with the pick-up striking two civilian vehicles at Victoria and Clair Road.

They say the pick-up truck then rolled over several times.

The lone occupant in the pick-up was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have security or dashcam video should contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

 

Fatal CrashGuelph NewsSIUSpecial Investigations UnitPolice ChaseGuelph Police ServicePolice PursuitArrest Warrantwell-being check
