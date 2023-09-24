Improvements to Kelowna intersection to begin this week

See more sharing options

Beginning Monday, work will be underway to improve the intersection in Kelowna of Airport Way and Innovation Drive/Pier Mac Way.

The work will run from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

According to the City of Kelowna, the intersection is being upgraded to an all-way stop controlled intersection to safely accommodate the continued traffic growth in the area.

There will be lane closures throughout construction, and intermittent single lane alternating traffic is expected.

Work may occur outside of the noted hours to minimize impacts and to limit active construction time in the area.