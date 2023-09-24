Rain suppresses fire activity on Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Cooler temperatures and precipitation in the Okanagan have significantly reduced fire activity on the Glen Lake wildfire burning near Peachland.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, no new orders or alerts are expected on Sunday as a result of the improvements on the fire.

Firefighters and helicopters are continuing to work on the northeast and southeast flanks or the fire, which is mapped at 1,116 hectares in size.

Structural protection is in place for the community of Peachland as the wildfire continues to burn out of control.

An evacuation order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including six recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

An evacuation alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

The fire is suspected to be human caused.