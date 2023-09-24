Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Rain suppresses fire activity on Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland, B.C.

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted September 24, 2023 1:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Peachland residents get ready to flee wildfire'
Peachland residents get ready to flee wildfire
Despite more fall-like conditions today, the Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland is raging out of control. The fire is only several kilometres from the edge of the small Okanagan community and residents are wasting no time in getting ready for the possibility of having to flee for safety. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Cooler temperatures and precipitation in the Okanagan have significantly reduced fire activity on the Glen Lake wildfire burning near Peachland.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, no new orders or alerts are expected on Sunday as a result of the improvements on the fire.

Firefighters and helicopters are continuing to work on the northeast and southeast flanks or the fire, which is mapped at 1,116 hectares in size.

Structural protection is in place for the community of Peachland as the wildfire continues to burn out of control.

An evacuation order remains in effect for recreational properties accessed off Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including six recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road.

Trending Now

An evacuation alert remains for all areas within the Regional District of Central Okanagan south of the Brenda Mine site, southwest of Highway 97C (Okanagan Connector) and west of Highway 97. The alert does not include Peachland Beach Avenue neighbourhoods or the downtown area.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is suspected to be human caused.

 

More on Canada
WildfiresBC wildfiresBC Wildfire Servicepeachlandbcwsokanagan wildfireGlen Lake Wildfire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices