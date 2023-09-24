Violent night in Toronto sees 2 shootings, a stabbing and an arson

Send this page to someone via email

A violent Saturday night in Toronto saw two shootings, one of which left two people dead, a stabbing and an arson.

The first incident happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the Donlands Avenue and Plains Road area, where there were reports of an altercation between two males, Toronto police said.

A man in his 30s was stabbed and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a 64-year-old man was arrested.

Around 40 minutes later, there were reports of a shooting in the McCowan Road and Hollyhedge Drive area, south of Lawrence Avenue East.

Police said a male victim arrived at a hospital shortly after with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

There is no suspect information in that case.

Then, at around 11:20 p.m. in the Leslie Street and York Mills Road area, fires were set in apartment buildings, police said.

They occurred around five minutes apart and minor injuries were reported.

Police said an evacuation that was in place is now over, except for the affected units.

No suspect information was released.

2 dead after shooting in west Toronto

Before midnight, a shooting also occurred in the city’s west end that left two people dead, marking the city’s 51st and 52nd homicides of 2023. At least two other people were injured.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area at 11:41 p.m. for a shooting.

Police said one group of people drove up to another group of people and shots were fired, hitting a male in the second group.

That individual died at the scene.

The scene of the shooting in Toronto's west end.

The first group then fled in the vehicle and at around 11:53 p.m., police responded to the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area.

There, the fleeing vehicle was found along with a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to hospital where he died.

At least two other people were injured.

Police said that incident does not appear to be related to the shooting that occurred around one hour before in the McCowan Road and Hollyhedge Drive area.

