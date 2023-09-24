2 dead, others injured after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and others are injured after a shooting in Toronto’s west end late Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive area at 11:41 p.m. for a shooting that ultimately led to the city’s 51st and 52nd homicides of 2023.

Police said one group of people drove up to another group of people and shots were fired, hitting a male in the second group.

That individual died at the scene.

The first group then fled in the vehicle and at around 11:53 p.m., police responded to the Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West area.

There, the fleeing vehicle was found along with a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Other individuals — at least two — were also shot in the incident and made their own way to hospital with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.