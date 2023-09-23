Chinatown ‘stepped up security’ for upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

Send this page to someone via email

Public safety is at the top of mind for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival organizers for their upcoming event in light of a stabbing spree that occurred at the last Vancouver Chinatown festival.

More than 18,000 people attended Chinatown’s Light Up Chinatown when a suspect stabbed three people at random on Sept. 10.

While that incident was isolated, organizers said they are taking no chances and are busy preparing enhanced security for the festival which will be at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

“We’ve really stepped up security and working really closely with (Vancouver police),” Lorraine Lowe told Global News, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s executive director. “Anybody that’s visiting … it’s a ticketed event. They need to show their ticket. It (will be an) all secured and gated (event). We’ve (will have) several security guards on site.”

The preparations are being made as the community is still rallying behind the victims of the triple stabbing. Chinatown leaders like Carol Lee, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s chair, are behind a fundraiser that will help the victims with medical expenses, counselling and therapy.

“That’s really our focus right now. Supporting the victims (and) supporting the healing process for them,” Lee said.

The most serious injuries were sustained by a 24-year-old woman. The other two victims were a couple in their 60s.

“She was the one most seriously injured (and) I think it was really traumatic for her but she’s doing better,” Lee said.

The event has raised more than $7,000 so far with a $15,000 goal. Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.