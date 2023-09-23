Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chinatown ‘stepped up security’ for upcoming Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Man accused in Chinatown stabbing makes second court appearance'
Man accused in Chinatown stabbing makes second court appearance
The man accused of stabbing three people at the "Light up Chinatown" festival has made his second court appearance. Rumina Daya has the details – Sep 15, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public safety is at the top of mind for the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival organizers for their upcoming event in light of a stabbing spree that occurred at the last Vancouver Chinatown festival.

More than 18,000 people attended Chinatown’s Light Up Chinatown when a suspect stabbed three people at random on Sept. 10.

While that incident was isolated, organizers said they are taking no chances and are busy preparing enhanced security for the festival which will be at the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30.

“We’ve really stepped up security and working really closely with (Vancouver police),” Lorraine Lowe told Global News, Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden’s executive director. “Anybody that’s visiting … it’s a ticketed event. They need to show their ticket. It (will be an) all secured and gated (event). We’ve (will have) several security guards on site.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Report shows accused Vancouver Chinatown stabber was considered a threat'
Report shows accused Vancouver Chinatown stabber was considered a threat
Trending Now

The preparations are being made as the community is still rallying behind the victims of the triple stabbing. Chinatown leaders like Carol Lee, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation’s chair, are behind a fundraiser that will help the victims with medical expenses, counselling and therapy.

“That’s really our focus right now. Supporting the victims (and) supporting the healing process for them,” Lee said.

The most serious injuries were sustained by a 24-year-old woman. The other two victims were a couple in their 60s.

“She was the one most seriously injured (and) I think it was really traumatic for her but she’s doing better,” Lee said.

The event has raised more than $7,000 so far with a $15,000 goal. Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

Advertisement
More on BC
vancouver policeVPDVancouver ChinatownDr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese GardenMid-Autumn Moon Festival
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices