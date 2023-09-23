Menu

Toronto hopes to improve access to fitness services with FitnessTO program

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 4:27 pm
The City of Toronto is hoping a new program dubbed FitnessTO will allow fitness services to reach more people with an emphasis on affordability and flexibility.

FitnessTO, a membership program for people 13 and older, will allow access to over 65 community recreation centres offering drop-in group fitness programs including some aquatic programs, 40 weight and cardio rooms and 35 indoor pools with lane swimming.

Those age 13 to 18 as well as those 60 and older can get memberships, day passes and multi-visit passes at half price, the city says.

“We’re proud to provide accessible and flexible fitness membership options, making it easier for everyone to prioritize their well-being and stay active,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement.

“A healthier city is a stronger city. My thanks to City staff who have worked hard to expand benefits and increase options.”

The city stresses that free and lower-cost recreation programs are still available at many community centres.

As well, those receiving social assistance and living in Toronto are pre-approved for the Welcome Policy recreation fee subsidy while the city says those with a before-tax total family income below the Low Income Cut-Off threshold can apply for the Welcome Policy.

