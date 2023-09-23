Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shot fired at apartment door, Hamilton police investigating

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 1:04 pm
The side profile of a Hamilton police cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Hamilton, Ont., are appealing to the public for information after an apartment building door was shot at Friday night.

Officers arrived in the area of Melvin Avenue and Bernard Street at around 11:40 p.m. after “receiving information of a shooting that had just occurred into the door of an apartment.” No injuries were reported by police.

There is no information about whether police are looking for a particular suspect or suspects, nor did police say whether the incident is believed to be targeted.

The service is, however, asking that people review security surveillance cameras at homes, businesses and vehicles in that area, particularly between 11″30 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday morning.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact the staff sergeant of the Criminal Investigations Branch in Division 2 at (905) 546-2918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
Hamilton PoliceHamilton Shootingmelvin avenueshooting Hamiltonapartment door shotbernard streethamilton apartment shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices