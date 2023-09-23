Shot fired at apartment door, Hamilton police investigating

Police in Hamilton, Ont., are appealing to the public for information after an apartment building door was shot at Friday night.

Officers arrived in the area of Melvin Avenue and Bernard Street at around 11:40 p.m. after “receiving information of a shooting that had just occurred into the door of an apartment.” No injuries were reported by police.

There is no information about whether police are looking for a particular suspect or suspects, nor did police say whether the incident is believed to be targeted.

The service is, however, asking that people review security surveillance cameras at homes, businesses and vehicles in that area, particularly between 11″30 p.m. Friday and midnight Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the staff sergeant of the Criminal Investigations Branch in Division 2 at (905) 546-2918 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.