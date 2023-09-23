Community of Chateh, Alta., evacuated due to wildfire

Provincial emergency officials issued an evacuation order Friday night for the northern Alberta town of Chateh as a wildfire burning to the southeast moved closer to the community.
“Everyone in Chateh must evacuate immediately,” said the alert, which also advised people to gather medication, documents and sufficient supplies to be away from home for seven days or more.
The alert said the affected area is Hay Lake 209.
Trending Now
Evacuees are being directed to the 400 Evacuation Camp located at the intersection of 98th Street and 98th Avenue in High Level.
If residents need help evacuating, they can call 780-841-1265.
More on Canada
- Tentative deal with Ford includes largest wage increase in Unifor, CAW history
- Is a cottage a viable 1st home? How the ownership thought process is changing
- How bad could allergies get this fall? What Canadians can expect
- NDP promises to axe proposed plan to quit CPP if it wins 2027 Alberta election
Comments