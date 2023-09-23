Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Community of Chateh, Alta., evacuated due to wildfire

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 12:39 pm
A large wildfire burns. This handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. View image in full screen
A large wildfire burns in this photo provided by the Government of Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wildfire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial emergency officials issued an evacuation order Friday night for the northern Alberta town of Chateh as a wildfire burning to the southeast moved closer to the community.

“Everyone in Chateh must evacuate immediately,” said the alert, which also advised people to gather medication, documents and sufficient supplies to be away from home for seven days or more.

The alert said the affected area is Hay Lake 209.

Trending Now

Evacuees are being directed to the 400 Evacuation Camp located at the intersection of 98th Street and 98th Avenue in High Level.

If residents need help evacuating, they can call 780-841-1265.

More on Canada
WildfiresFiresAlberta Wildfiresevacuation alertAlberta Emergency AlertevacueeChatehHay Lake
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices