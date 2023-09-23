Community of Chateh, Alta., evacuated due to wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial emergency officials issued an evacuation order Friday night for the northern Alberta town of Chateh as a wildfire burning to the southeast moved closer to the community.

“Everyone in Chateh must evacuate immediately,” said the alert, which also advised people to gather medication, documents and sufficient supplies to be away from home for seven days or more.

The alert said the affected area is Hay Lake 209.

Evacuees are being directed to the 400 Evacuation Camp located at the intersection of 98th Street and 98th Avenue in High Level.

If residents need help evacuating, they can call 780-841-1265.