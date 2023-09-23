Menu

Crime

11-year-old girl sexually assaulted in southeast Edmonton

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 11:36 am
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton police say the attack occurred in the Fountain Lake area. They are asking residents of Fountain Lake and Larkspur to check home and business cameras for footage of the suspect vehicle. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Edmonton police are investigating a “stranger sexual assault” that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in southeast Edmonton.

The incident happened in the area of 34th Avenue and 33rd Street between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

According to police, an 11-year-old girl was walking home with her bicycle in the Fountain Lake neighbourhood when she was allegedly pulled into a van by a male suspect and was sexually assaulted.

The girl was then pushed out of the van before the man fled the scene, heading south on 34th Street past a 7-11 store, police said.

The suspect has been described as between the ages of 25 and 35, and around five-feet, 10-inches tall with dark prickly hair. The suspect’s facial hair is described as a sole patch and he was wearing a black shirt, dark grey pants and white sneakers – possibly Nike’s – at the time of the attack.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white van which potentially has rear “barn style” doors and tinted windows. Police say the van may have been parked on the north curb of 43rd Avenue by the community lake.

The 11-year-old girl is receiving services at the Zebra Child Protection Centre.

The Edmonton Police Service is asking any residents in the Fountain Lake or Larkspur area to check their home and business camera for possible images of the suspect vehicle driving in the area between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 19.

PoliceSexual AssaultEdmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimeChild sexual assaultsoutheast EdmontonZebra Child Protection CentreFountain LakeLarkspur
