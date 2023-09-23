Menu

Crime

Charges laid in hate-motivated assault in Kitchener, Ont.: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 9:15 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn. NI
A man is being charged in what Waterloo Regional Police are calling a hate-motivated attack.

Officers were called to an area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener Friday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say a 66-year-old woman was confronted by a man who made racial slurs toward her.

They say he then threw hot coffee at her face, causing injuries.

Officers located the man and made an arrest.

A 61-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking for witnesses to this incident to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

