Charges laid in hate-motivated assault in Kitchener, Ont.: police

A man is being charged in what Waterloo Regional Police are calling a hate-motivated attack.
Officers were called to an area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West in Kitchener Friday around 1:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.
Investigators say a 66-year-old woman was confronted by a man who made racial slurs toward her.
They say he then threw hot coffee at her face, causing injuries.
Officers located the man and made an arrest.
A 61-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators are asking for witnesses to this incident to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
