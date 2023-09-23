Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police seeking suspect who allegedly lifted the shirts of two young girls

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 23, 2023 10:31 am
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man allegedly involved in two instances of sexual assault.
Toronto police are seeking to identify a man allegedly involved in two instances of sexual assault. Toronto Police Services / Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who, in two separate instances, lifted the clothing of an eight-year-old girl, in one case taking a picture before fleeing.

Police say they responded to the first incident on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at Lawrence West Station.

While an eight-year-old girl was exiting a bus, her path was blocked by a middle-aged man who then grabbed her sweater and lifted it up, police say.

Police say the girl’s mother intervened and the man fled the area.

Later in the week, police responded to a similar incident in the area of Duplex and Glencairn avenues.

Investigators say a suspect, believed to be the same man, approached another eight-year-old girl walking her dog and asked to pet the animal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He then bent down and allegedly lifted the victim’s shirt, exposing her stomach, before a family member yelled at the man and pushed the girl’s shirt back down.

Despite the family member’s intervention, the man pulled the girl’s shirt up again, this time taking a picture before fleeing, police say.

Police have released images of the suspect, wanted for two instances of sexual assault.

He’s described as 40-50 years old and between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall.

More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultTorontoSuspect Wantedsexual assault suspectglencairn avenueDuplex AvenueLawrence West Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices