Toronto police seeking suspect who allegedly lifted the shirts of two young girls

Toronto police are looking for a suspect who, in two separate instances, lifted the clothing of an eight-year-old girl, in one case taking a picture before fleeing.

Police say they responded to the first incident on Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at Lawrence West Station.

While an eight-year-old girl was exiting a bus, her path was blocked by a middle-aged man who then grabbed her sweater and lifted it up, police say.

Police say the girl’s mother intervened and the man fled the area.

Later in the week, police responded to a similar incident in the area of Duplex and Glencairn avenues.

Investigators say a suspect, believed to be the same man, approached another eight-year-old girl walking her dog and asked to pet the animal.

He then bent down and allegedly lifted the victim’s shirt, exposing her stomach, before a family member yelled at the man and pushed the girl’s shirt back down.

Despite the family member’s intervention, the man pulled the girl’s shirt up again, this time taking a picture before fleeing, police say.

Police have released images of the suspect, wanted for two instances of sexual assault.

He’s described as 40-50 years old and between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall.