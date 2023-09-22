Menu

Crime

Woman dies after suspected Ajax, Ont. hit and run

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 8:48 pm
Woman found with injuries in middle of Ajax intersection
WATCH: There are still many questions after a woman in her 50s was found with severe head trauma in an Ajax roadway. Police say it's unclear how or when she got there. Frazer Snowdon has more.
A 57-year-old woman has died after she was found on an Ajax roadway with severe head trauma earlier this week.

Durham police say they were responded to the intersection of Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue South around 5 a.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person lying in the roadway, allegedly in distress.

“They located a woman in her 50s lying in the roadway with severe head trauma,” said Durham Regional Police Const. Nick Gluckstein.

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators from a range of units were on scene for hours to try and determine how she was hurt.

In a news released sent out Friday, police say they now suspect the woman sustained her fatal injuries in a hit and run.

After reviewing video surveillance, police say they believe at this time that the woman was struck by a northbound pickup truck that fled the scene.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Dalgetty of the Collision Investigations Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

— with files from Frazer Snowdon

 

