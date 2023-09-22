Man charged with assault during Take Back the Night March in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged following an alleged assault at the Take Back the Night march in downtown Hamilton. Ont.

Police say the 29-year-old assaulted a participant after making an attempt to grab a person’s sign.

Officers were on site when the march began, and that’s when they say they were approached by multiple women describing the alleged assault.

The incident is also being reviewed by the Hate Crime Unit, according to police.

The march, which started at city hall, brought several hundred people to the streets in solidarity against street harassment as well as sexual and gender-based violence.

In 2019, the march was cancelled due to concerns about police interacting with survivors.

The pandemic forced the march to go virtual in 2020 and 2021, before returning in 2022.

Police are seeking witnesses as well as camera footage from the event.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.