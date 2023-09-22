Menu

Crime

Man charged with assault during Take Back the Night March in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 4:51 pm
Survivors of sexual violence and supporters march through the streets of downtown Hamilton at night, holding signs and chanting. View image in full screen
A photo of the Take Back the Night march in 2022. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A man has been charged following an alleged assault at the Take Back the Night march in downtown Hamilton. Ont.

Police say the 29-year-old assaulted a participant after making an attempt to grab a person’s sign.

Officers were on site when the march began, and that’s when they say they were approached by multiple women describing the alleged assault.

The incident is also being reviewed by the Hate Crime Unit, according to police.

The march, which started at city hall, brought several hundred people to the streets in solidarity against street harassment as well as sexual and gender-based violence.

In 2019, the march was cancelled due to concerns about police interacting with survivors.

The pandemic forced the march to go virtual in 2020 and 2021, before returning in 2022.

Police are seeking witnesses as well as camera footage from the event.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

Sexual AssaultHamiltonAssaultHamilton newsHamilton PoliceSexual violencesex workersTake Back the Night
