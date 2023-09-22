Menu

Crime

Teens seen setting Pride flag on fire in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 1:35 pm
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Waterloo regional police
Waterloo regional police are investigating the burning of a Pride flag near a Kitchener high school.

Officers were called to an area of Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue Thursday afternoon around 2:20 p.m.

Investigators say a group of teens between 15 and 17 years of age were seen with the Pride flag that had been taken from Eastwood Collegiate.

They say the flag was stepped on, then set on fire.

Investigators say no one was injured but they are treating this as a hate-motivated crime and are looking for those who took part in the incident.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo regional police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceHate CrimePride FlagyouthsburningEastwood Collegiate
