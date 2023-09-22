West Vancouver home completely destroyed in fire, caught on video

See more sharing options

West Vancouver firefighters were seen battling a structure fire overnight in a hard-to-reach area.

The fire occurred at a home on the waterfront at Tyee Point, not far from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

An eyewitness told Global News the home that was seen completely engulfed in flames is known to be an unoccupied house that has been heavily vandalized.

The fire was captured on video and shared with Global News.

At least one fire truck and a fire boat attended the scene.

Global News has reached out to West Vancouver fire for more information.