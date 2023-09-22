West Vancouver home completely destroyed in fire, caught on video

West Vancouver firefighters were seen battling a structure fire overnight in a hard-to-reach area.
The fire occurred at a home on the waterfront at Tyee Point, not far from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.
Safety concerns after boat fire in Vancouver’s False Creek
Trending Now
An eyewitness told Global News the home that was seen completely engulfed in flames is known to be an unoccupied house that has been heavily vandalized.
The fire was captured on video and shared with Global News.
At least one fire truck and a fire boat attended the scene.
Global News has reached out to West Vancouver fire for more information.
More on BC
- Richmond RCMP release details about body recovered from Fraser River
- ‘He’s a one-of-a-kind hero’: Parents identify son as 1 of 4 B.C. wildland firefighters killed in crash
- B.C. woman whose cat went missing warns of scammer claiming to have found it
- Building bridges with old bridges: Indigenous furniture shop blazes upcycling trail
Comments