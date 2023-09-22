Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

West Vancouver home completely destroyed in fire, caught on video

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'West Vancouver structure fire caught on video'
West Vancouver structure fire caught on video
West Vancouver firefighters were seen battling a structure fire overnight in a hard-to-reach area at Tyee Point.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Vancouver firefighters were seen battling a structure fire overnight in a hard-to-reach area.

The fire occurred at a home on the waterfront at Tyee Point, not far from the Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal.

Click to play video: 'Safety concerns after boat fire in Vancouver’s False Creek'
Safety concerns after boat fire in Vancouver’s False Creek
Trending Now

An eyewitness told Global News the home that was seen completely engulfed in flames is known to be an unoccupied house that has been heavily vandalized.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was captured on video and shared with Global News.

At least one fire truck and a fire boat attended the scene.

Global News has reached out to West Vancouver fire for more information.

More on BC
west vancouverHorseshoe Baywest vancouver fireHorseshoe Bay Firewest vancouver fire and rescueWest Vancouver Structure FireWest Vancouver Waterfront Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices