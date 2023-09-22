Menu

Crime

Teens charged after stabbing in Pelham sends man to hospital: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 11:33 am
Niagara police have charged two teens following an evening stabbing in Pelham, Ont., Sept. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police have charged two teens following an evening stabbing in Pelham, Ont., Sept. 22, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News
Two teens are facing assault charges following a stabbing Thursday night in Pelham, Ont.

Niagara police say the three males were involved in an altercation around 8:30 in the area of Highway 20 East and Rice Road, with a 19-year-old enduring multiple stab wounds in the fight.

That victim was sent to an out-of-town hospital with critical injuries while one of the two accused was treated for minor injuries in a local facility.

Investigators say the three did know each other.

Two 16-year-olds are the accused, with one from Kitchener facing two charges of assault and failing to comply with probation.

The other teen, from St. Catharines, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

AssaultSt. CatharinesNiagaraHighway 20Niagara Region newsPelhamteen fightRice Roadfight in pelham
