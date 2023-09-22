Guelph man caught trespassing in his underwear downtown: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police have made an arrest after they say they caught a man trespassing in his underwear.

Police said they were called to the downtown Thursday morning after a woman reported being woken up by a noise and seeing someone in a chair on her fourth-floor balcony.

They said officers found the man in only his underwear and he told them he was looking for a woman but seemed confused.

A 21-year-old has been charged with trespassing at night and he has a court date in Guelph on Nov. 3.