Crime

Guelph man caught trespassing in his underwear downtown: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 22, 2023 10:46 am
Police say they found a man in nothing but his underwear at a downtown address Thursday morning. A woman reported that she found him sitting in a chair on her fourth-floor balcony. View image in full screen
Police say they found a man in nothing but his underwear at a downtown address Thursday morning. A woman reported that she found him sitting in a chair on her fourth-floor balcony. Guelph Police Service
Guelph police have made an arrest after they say they caught a man trespassing in his underwear.

Police said they were called to the downtown Thursday morning after a woman reported being woken up by a noise and seeing someone in a chair on her fourth-floor balcony.

They said officers found the man in only his underwear and he told them he was looking for a woman but seemed confused.

A 21-year-old has been charged with trespassing at night and he has a court date in Guelph on Nov. 3.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphTrespassingGuelph man trespassingTrespassing downtown Guelph
