B.C. wildfires: More evacuation orders, alerts rescinded for McDougall Creek blaze

More West Kelowna, B.C., residents displaced by the McDougall Creek wildfire were given the green light to return home on Thursday afternoon.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says all evacuation orders issued for the regional district and the City of West Kelowna are now rescinded, barring one area.
That area is the property immediately surrounding 550 Westside Road.
At the same time, Emergency Operations said all properties previously on evacuation alert have been rescinded, except for the following areas:
- Bear Creek Road
- Petterson Road
- Dougmac Road
- Rose Valley Road
A map showing the evacuation order and evacuation alert is available online.
“Residents on evacuation alert are reminded to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and be away from home for an extended period,” said Emergency Operations.
On Wednesday, the BC Wildfire Service considered the fire — estimated at 13,970 hectares — to be held, meaning that it’s not likely to spread under the current conditions.
Returning residents are asked to be cautious, as conditions have changed to varying degrees. They are also asked to respect barricades, closures and to respect neighbouring properties and not trespass.
“Crews continue to work on mop-up activities, conduct patrols and extinguish hotspots,” said Emergency Operations.
“Crews will also continue the demobilization of non-essential equipment.”
