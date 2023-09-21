Samaritan’s Purse helping Okanagan wildfire victims sift through the destruction

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of volunteers with non-profit group Samaritan’s Purse have made their way to the Okanagan, to help clean up damaged properties and find anything that may have survived the flames.

“It may seem hopeless, but it helps give homeowners closure to know that, ‘OK, there’s nothing left behind,’ or if we do find something, it helps them find closure of what happened here,” said Samaritan’s Purse site leader, Lisa Letkeman.

“We shovel the ash into the sifters, sift through it and we pick out whatever we can find.”

On Thursday, a crew of six volunteers were sent to search through the wreckage at Camp OAC near Wilson’s Landing. Twenty-six structures were lost at the camp as a result of the McDougall Creek wildfire — one of which was the home of Camp OAC caretaker Sabrina McLean and her family.

“It’s pretty overwhelming,” described McLean.

“It’s a lot to take in. Every day you remember something else you lost and a little more heartbreak.”

Despite the loss of their family’s home, McLean says she’s just grateful for the support of the volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse, as they work to uncover some of her family heirlooms.

“They have the right outfits to keep safe, and it’s almost better that they’re doing it because you’re not finding little bits of things and being sad, you’re standing on it,” said McLean.

“They’re doing everything and they’re bringing you the most important stuff.”

Thursday’s search was a success — volunteers were able to uncover several items that McLean thought she may never see again.

“So far we’ve found a ring, pieces of jewelry, little coloured stones, and then of course lots of broken glass and that kind of thing but there are some pieces that I think will make the homeowner quite happy that we found,” said Letkeman.

While there is no guarantee that everything on McLean’s list will be found, she says the most important thing is that everyone made it out safely.

“It’s amazing that all of us are safe, and our pets were safe, and we got the camp out in time so all of the kids that were out here are safe,” said McLean.

“Now we are all an even stronger community.”

Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are also assisting those who lost their homes in Traders Cove area, as well as the Shuswap region.