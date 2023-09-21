Family of man killed in northeast Calgary C-Train parking lot speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary family has been pushed down a path of grief and anguish following the murder of 28-year-old Tristan Anderson.

“He may have been 28 years old, but he was still my baby … that’s the hardest part, because he’s still my baby,” said Heather Anderson, clutching a photograph of her smiling son when he was a little boy.

“It’s so senseless. This is all, to me, so senseless,” she said.

Police said Tristan Anderson was the victim of a targeted attack. He was stabbed to death in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Marlborough C-Train station on Sept. 16. Heather said just a couple of hours before he died, her son texted to say he was on his way over for dinner.

“I said, ‘OK. I love you to the moon an back.’ It was our last words.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I said, 'OK. I love you to the moon an back.' It was our last words."

“There are so many people at that LRT and I can’t imagine anybody that witnessed this what they might have went through because I can’t imagine — and not being able to help.”

Heather said her son lived with autism and struggled with addictions. She said he also spent time in jail. The police had been at her door before but Heather said she never imaged it would come to this.

“I’m not going to lie. My son has had a troublesome time, but he was the kindest young man you’ll ever meet, willing to do anything for anybody. No matter the circumstances, he was there,” she said.

Initially police had six people in custody and one man has now been charged. Theran Keurin Rodrick Dixon has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tristan was known as the “tall boy,” according to his mom, standing at 6’11, he towered over many of his friends. His uncle said while he found himself on difficult paths at times, he was a much-loved child.

View image in full screen Tristan Anderson, 28, was killed in the parking lot of the Marlborough C-Train station on Sept. 16, 2023. Supplied to Global News

William Anderson said Tristan was like a son to him, his grief swaying between immense sadness and anger.

“You take a child that is mentally challenged, and you kill him in cold blood,” he said, wiping away tears. “You know it’s pretty bad in this city that you can’t go to your parent’s place for dinner and not make it there,” William said.

Police said the attack was not random but the Andersons are dismayed by the violence in such a public place and are concerned there is a lack of security and safety at the LRT station.

“There are stabbings and assaults and overdoses,” said William. “It’s time to clean these places up. It’s time to say no. Enough is enough.”

In April, Calgary Transit announced it was making efforts to ramp up safety, including adding more patrols and hiring more security. The Anderson family is skeptical though.

“Something needs to change,” said Heather. “No parent is supposed to bury their child before them.”

Police said they are still hoping more witnesses will come forward.

A vigil is planned for this Sunday at the LRT station.