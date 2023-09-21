Regina police: 38-year-old man wanted for sexual assault now faces firearm charges

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police charged a 38-year-old man who was wanted on sexual assault charges. The suspect is now facing multiple firearms charges following his arrest yesterday evening.

With assistance from the SWAT and Canine teams, the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit arrested Forrest Pelletier on the evening of Sept. 20, 2023.

1:34 Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022

“The RPS Street Gang Unit, SWAT team and Canine Unit searched a residence in the 4700 Block of 4th Avenue,” a release read. “Investigation led police to believe a suspect wanted in a recent sexual assault was at the location and that he had firearms in his possession.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police stated that Pelletier attempted to flee the residence but was apprehended by members of the Canine Unit. The suspect was bitten by a police service dog and was taken to hospital by EMS for treatment of minor injuries as a result.

In the residence, officers located an assault rifle, semi-automatic firearm, ammunition and magazines for both firearms.

As a result of this investigation and the previous sexual assault investigation, Pelletier is charged with sexual assault, two counts of firearm possession, six counts of possession of firearm contrary to prohibition order amongst other charges.

The accused will make his first appearance on the firearms-related charges on Sept. 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Regina Provincial Court.