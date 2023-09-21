Jays slugger Guerrero not in starting lineup

See more sharing options

NEW YORK – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second straight day on Thursday as he rests a sore knee.

Spencer Horwitz was given the start at first base for the finale of the three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Guerrero experienced some right knee discomfort in Toronto’s 7-1 win over New York on Tuesday night. He was replaced by a pinch-runner after reaching base in the ninth inning.

Guerrero was slated to serve as designated hitter on Wednesday but was a late scratch. He underwent an MRI exam but the team did not immediately release the results.

“He didn’t feel quite right, his pre-game hitting routine,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Toronto’s 6-1 win. “Just obviously want to be careful with him. So didn’t want to push it today.”

Guerrero, 24, has a .264 average this season with 24 homers and 90 RBIs. The three-time all-star has a .781 OPS over 147 games.

Toronto entered play Thursday with a one-game lead on the idle Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers for the second wild-card spot in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.