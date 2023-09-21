Case of N.B. man missing for over a year being treated as homicide, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The case of a New Brunswick man who went missing last August is now being treated as a homicide, the New Brunswick RCMP said Thursday.

Richard (Ricky) Matchett, 58, was last seen around 2 p.m. in Sillikers, N.B., on Aug. 9, 2022. Matchett, who was from Sunny Corner, was reported missing to police on April 30, 2023.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful,” the release said.

“Throughout the course of the investigation, police determined Richard Matchett’s disappearance to be suspicious, and the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) has since taken over the investigation.”

It said a search warrant was executed Friday at a home on Highway 420 in Sillikers as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about Matchett’s disappearance is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).