Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Politics

Manitoba Liberals promise funds for seniors to make homes more accessible

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 2:33 pm
Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says his party will provide grants of up to $15,000 for seniors to retrofit their homes and enhance accessibility. View image in full screen
Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says his party will provide grants of up to $15,000 for seniors to retrofit their homes and enhance accessibility.
Share

The Manitoba Liberal Party is promising help for seniors who want to make their homes more accessible if it is elected on Oct. 3.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says his party will provide grants of up to $15,000 for seniors to retrofit their homes and enhance accessibility.

He says the funding will help seniors who want to continue living independently while reducing admissions into long-term care facilities.

The Liberals are promising to implement home assessments for people once they turn 70 to help determine what their long-term needs are and offer programs to support those needs with the goal of ensuring independence for seniors.

The party says it will also expand palliative care for people who are not in a hospice setting.

The Liberals are hoping to add to the three seats they currently have during next month’s election.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

