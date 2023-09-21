Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police try to find girl they believe was sexually assaulted in Edmonton area or on Vancouver Island

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:47 pm
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams logo is shown. View image in full screen
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams logo is shown. CREDIT: https://alert-ab.ca/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: The content in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams announced Thursday that a teenager who has connections to Alberta and British Columbia has been arrested and charged with child pornography offences in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.

In the same news release, ALERT said it was trying to identify a young girl who investigators believe was sexually assaulted. In an attempt to identify the girl, who is believed to be between six and 10 years old, ALERT released an image of a bedroom that they say investigators found on the accused’s cellphone.

The accused, who is 16, has been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and transmitting child pornography. The teen has not been charged with sexual assault.

ALERT said investigators believe the bedroom is where the assault took place. The image released by law enforcement officials is partly blacked out.

Story continues below advertisement
On Sept. 21, 2023, ALERT said it was looking to identify a young girl who investigators believe was sexually assaulted. In an attempt to identify the girl, who is believed to be between six and 10 years old, ALERT released an image of a bedroom that they say investigators believe is where the assault took place. View image in full screen
On Sept. 21, 2023, ALERT said it was looking to identify a young girl who investigators believe was sexually assaulted. In an attempt to identify the girl, who is believed to be between six and 10 years old, ALERT released an image of a bedroom that they say investigators believe is where the assault took place. Supplied by ALERT

“Our hope is that someone recognizes this crime scene and can help locate our victim,” said Sgt. Kerry Shima of ALERT’s internet child exploitation unit (ICE).

“We believe this victim has suffered extensively and want to provide them with the support they deserve.”

Because the suspect in the case is only 16, they cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Police have not said if the accused is a boy or girl but said they were arrested on Aug. 17 and that investigators believe the 16-year-old youth and the young girl know each other.

“At the time of their arrest the suspect was living in Bon Accord, Alta., which is located approximately 30 kilometres north of Edmonton,” ALERT said. “The suspect may have lived at various locations in the Edmonton area and has also recently lived on the east coast of Vancouver Island near Nanaimo and Ladysmith.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“ICE is limited in what information can be provided in order to protect the suspect’s identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. A full forensic analysis is underway of computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect.”

ALERT said investigators believe child exploitation materials connected with their investigation were uploaded via the social media platform Discord.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the following numbers, depending on where they live:

– in the Edmonton area, the Edmonton Police Service’s non-emergency line at 780-423-4567;
– in the Nanaimo area, Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345;
– in the Ladysmith area, Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

People can also anonymously submit tips through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips'
ICE investigator on internet child exploitation and safety tips
CrimeSexual AssaultEdmonton crimeChild Pornographysex assaultALERTNanaimoChild ExploitationAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsladysmithBon Accord crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices