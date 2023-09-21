Calgary police release photos of 16 ‘persons of interest’ in violent Eritrean community clash

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public with identifying 16 ‘persons of interest’ in an early September brawl in northeast Calgary where several businesses were damaged.

Emergency crews were called to the commercial area of Westwinds, near the intersection of McKnight Boulevard and Falconridge Boulevard Northeast, on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 2 after a violent crash broke out involving opposing groups of Eritrean Canadians; proponents and opponents of the government of the East African nation.

According to police, up to 150 people were involved in the clash and many were armed with weapons.

EMS officials confirmed 11 patients were transported to hospital from the scene, all in non-life-threatening condition.

On Thursday, police confirmed the investigation into the brawl was ongoing and investigators were attempting to identify 16 people who were believed to be involved. Photographs of the 16 ‘persons of interest’ were released Thursday morning.

Anyone who recognizes any of the persons of interest, or who may have additional information regarding the clash, is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or by email at ITF@calgarypolice.ca.

View image in full screen The Calgary Police Service is attempting to identify these three persons of interest in connection with the Sept. 2 clash in Westwinds involving the Eritrean community. Supplied

