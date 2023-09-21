SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington to miss start of training camp

By Staff Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 1:06 pm
The Calgary Flames say defenceman Oliver Kylington was deemed unable to take part in the opening of training camp on Thursday.

The determination was made following the team’s medical and fitness testing on Wednesday. No other details were release as the Flames called the situation a private and personal matter.

Kylington, 26, did not play last season due to an undisclosed personal issue.

The native of Stockholm, Sweden has played 168 games over parts of five seasons with the Flames and has tallied 47 points (14 goals and 33 assists).

He enjoyed a breakout season during the 2021-22 campaign when he scored nine goals and 22 assists in 73 games.

Last August, Calgary signed Kylington to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$2.5 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023

Calgary Flames prospects hit the ice with hopes of making the big league
