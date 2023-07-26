Calgary Flames ink 3-year contract with first-round pick Samuel Honzek

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames have signed 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal announced Wednesday carries an average annual value of US$950,000 at the NHL level.

The Flames selected Honzek 16th overall at last month’s draft.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound winger from Trencin, Slovakia, had 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants last season.

A finalist for the WHL’s rookie of the year award, Honzek represented Slovakia at the 2023 world junior hockey championship, suiting up twice before missing the rest of the tournament after his leg was cut by a skate blade in a game against the United States.

The Flames missed the playoffs last season after finishing tops in the Pacific Division in 2021-22.