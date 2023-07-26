SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
The Drive with Ted Henley
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
QR Calgary
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Flames ink 3-year contract with first-round pick Samuel Honzek

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2023 5:32 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary Flames have signed 2023 first-round pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The deal announced Wednesday carries an average annual value of US$950,000 at the NHL level.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames selected Honzek 16th overall at last month’s draft.

The six-foot-four, 195-pound winger from Trencin, Slovakia, had 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games with the Western Hockey League’s Vancouver Giants last season.

Click to play video: 'Flames first-round draft pick, Samuel Honzek highlights prospect group at team’s development camp'
Flames first-round draft pick, Samuel Honzek highlights prospect group at team’s development camp

A finalist for the WHL’s rookie of the year award, Honzek represented Slovakia at the 2023 world junior hockey championship, suiting up twice before missing the rest of the tournament after his leg was cut by a skate blade in a game against the United States.

Trending Now

The Flames missed the playoffs last season after finishing tops in the Pacific Division in 2021-22.

Click to play video: 'New Calgary Flames head coach says he is ‘100% confident he is ready’'
New Calgary Flames head coach says he is ‘100% confident he is ready’
Story continues below advertisement
More on Sports
NHLHockeyWHLCalgary FlamesWestern Hockey LeagueVancouver GiantsContractDraftSlovakiaPacific DivisionSamuel HonzekWinger
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices