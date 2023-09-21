22-year-old man in critical condition after Aurora crash

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Aurora on Wednesday involving a motorcycle.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Street East at around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a crash between a black Lexus and a white Suzuki motorcycle.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

The 19-year-old man driving the Lexus was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash was asked to come forward as officers continue to investigate.