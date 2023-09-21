Menu

Canada

22-year-old man in critical condition after Aurora crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 12:27 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash in Aurora on Wednesday involving a motorcycle.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Street East at around 2:10 p.m. for a report of a crash between a black Lexus and a white Suzuki motorcycle.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Trending Now

The 19-year-old man driving the Lexus was not injured and stayed at the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the area around the time of the crash was asked to come forward as officers continue to investigate.

