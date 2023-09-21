Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Sept. 21

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:27 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 21'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Sept. 21
WATCH: Warm and sunny — Chantal Wagner has your Thursday, Sept. 21, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Healthy hospital food and power bowls, University of Regina economist Prof. Jason Childs, and the Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Piper.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Sept. 21, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Healthy food part of patient healing: Chef Ned Bell

A food and health symposium aims to reimagine how food in the health-care system can be improved.

One of the keynote speakers at the event is Chef Ned Bell, who is currently working on redesigning menus at hospitals in Vancouver.

Bell speaks with Chris Carr on why healthy food is a big part of patient healing as he prepares a power bowl with red quinoa and pearl barley.

Click to play video: 'Healthy food part of patient healing: Chef Ned Bell'
Healthy food part of patient healing: Chef Ned Bell

Risk of recession with higher interest rates: Jason Childs

There is a risk to Saskatchewan’s economy if the Bank of Canada considers another potential rate hike after inflation jumped slightly in August.

University of Regina economist Prof. Jason Childs says an increase could put more pressure on households and businesses to rein in their spending.

Childs also looks at the main risks to Saskatchewan’s economy if the Bank of Canada continues to tighten — including the possibility of a recession.

Click to play video: 'Risk of recession with higher interest rates: Jason Childs'
Risk of recession with higher interest rates: Jason Childs

Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Piper: Adopt a Pet

Trending Now

Piper is a nine-week-old Lab/Huskie mix currently in need of a new home.

Jemma Omidian from the Saskatoon SPCA looks at what type of home will best suit Piper.

Omidian also looks at the dangers of keeping pets in vehicles at this time of year — and at Puptoberfest, which is  taking place on Sept. 23.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Piper: Adopt a Pet'
Saskatoon SPCA seeks a home for Piper: Adopt a Pet

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 21

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Sept. 21.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 21'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Sept. 21
FoodinflationAdopt a PetInterest RatesSaskatoon SPCAGlobal News Morning SaskatoonJason ChildsChef Ned BellHealth Symposium
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

