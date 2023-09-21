Menu

Crime

More charges laid in impaired collision that killed young boy in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 10:55 am
Hundreds of red balloons lined houses across St. Thomas, Ont., as a vigil in memory of Aiden Curtis was held Monday, July 10, on what would have been his 12th birthday. View image in full screen
Hundreds of red balloons lined houses across St. Thomas, Ont., as a vigil in memory of Aiden Curtis was held Monday, July 10, on what would have been his 12th birthday. Amy Simon / Global News
Additional charges have been laid in an impaired driving incident that killed an 11-year-old boy in St. Thomas, Ont., earlier this year.

In a statement released Wednesday, police said the 19-year-old accused has now been charged with the following offences:

  • two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm
  • dangerous operation causing death
  • impaired operation causing bodily harm

The accused was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The fatal crash happened on July 4 when a driver travelling west on Talbot Street jumped the curb at Caso Crossing and struck five pedestrians.

Aiden Curtis, 11, was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman was also sent to hospital in critical condition, and three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Samantha Wakefield said the incident “shook the community, one that will forever leave its mark on our city.”

During a brief court appearance on July 5, the man was released on bail with conditions.

A public vigil was held in memory of Curtis, as hundreds of red balloons and a growing crowd of red shirts gathered at the site of the fatal crash on the evening of what would have been Curtis’s 12th birthday less than a week later.

Aiden Curtis was killed and four others were injured, including one woman critically, when five pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway and entered a sidewalk on July 4, 2023, in St. Thomas, Ont. View image in full screen
Aiden Curtis was killed and four others were injured, including one woman critically, when five pedestrians were struck by a pickup truck that left the roadway and entered a sidewalk on July 4, 2023, in St. Thomas, Ont. Amy Simon / Global News
Impaired DrivingFatal CollisionDrunk DrivingSt. Thomastalbot streetimpaired driving crashaiden curtis
