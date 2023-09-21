More charges laid in impaired collision that killed young boy in St. Thomas, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges have been laid in an impaired driving incident that killed an 11-year-old boy in St. Thomas, Ont., earlier this year.

In a statement released Wednesday, police said the 19-year-old accused has now been charged with the following offences:

two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm

dangerous operation causing death

impaired operation causing bodily harm

The accused was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The fatal crash happened on July 4 when a driver travelling west on Talbot Street jumped the curb at Caso Crossing and struck five pedestrians.

Aiden Curtis, 11, was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman was also sent to hospital in critical condition, and three others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Samantha Wakefield said the incident “shook the community, one that will forever leave its mark on our city.”

During a brief court appearance on July 5, the man was released on bail with conditions.

A public vigil was held in memory of Curtis, as hundreds of red balloons and a growing crowd of red shirts gathered at the site of the fatal crash on the evening of what would have been Curtis’s 12th birthday less than a week later.