Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One man arrested in connection with several fires, Saskatoon police say

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 9:53 am
One man was arrested on Saturday in relation to several fires set in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
One man was arrested on Saturday in relation to several fires set in Saskatoon. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 33-year-old man is facing charges related to several fires that were set in Saskatoon last week.

Several fires were reported on Sept. 14 that were set in garbage cans and dumpsters, one of which caused significant damage to a gas station in the 100 block of Stonebridge Boulevard.

A suspect was identified, and Saskatoon police believe he is also tied to an arson in the 1000 block of Clarence Avenue South that happened back in May.

Trending Now

The man was found on Saturday after police said a suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Main Street.

Officers said the man faces charges on five counts of arson, adding that he had several other warrants out for his arrest.

More on Crime
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsInvestigationSaskatoon Police ServiceFiresArsonSaskatoon Fire DepartmentWarrant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices