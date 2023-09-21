One man arrested in connection with several fires, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 33-year-old man is facing charges related to several fires that were set in Saskatoon last week.

Several fires were reported on Sept. 14 that were set in garbage cans and dumpsters, one of which caused significant damage to a gas station in the 100 block of Stonebridge Boulevard.

A suspect was identified, and Saskatoon police believe he is also tied to an arson in the 1000 block of Clarence Avenue South that happened back in May.

The man was found on Saturday after police said a suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Main Street.

Officers said the man faces charges on five counts of arson, adding that he had several other warrants out for his arrest.