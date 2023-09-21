Knife brandished during fight among youth in Peterborough: police

A 12-year-old boy is facing a weapon charge after a reported fight among several young people in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to Peterborough police, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a fight among a group of youth in the area of Park Street and Braidwood Avenue. Police learned that when several adults attempted to intervene, one of the individuals in the fight pulled out a knife and threatened them. He then left the area.

No injuries were reported.

A boy was later located and arrested. The 12-year-old boy from Peterborough was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in youth court in Peterborough on Oct. 23.