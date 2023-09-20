Series of rainstorms appear headed for B.C. coast as change in weather expected

Send this page to someone via email

Just days away from the beginning of fall, Global BC meteorologists are giving British Columbians an early warning about a major change in the weather pattern expected to begin this weekend.

After months of exceptionally dry conditions, there is finally a chance the province could put a dent in the drought.

However, it’s too early to tell exactly how much.

All the forecast models show a series of rainstorms headed for the B.C. coast, particularly the South Coast. When there is consensus among the various forecast models about a prolonged pattern shift, it most often indicates high confidence in the forecast.

It is important to keep in mind it is still several days away. So everyone needs to exercise caution, particularly on the details about how much rain.

1:39 B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 19

At this time, it looks like B.C., particularly the South Coast, will experience a series of moisture-filled low-pressure systems with the potential of an atmospheric river to round out the month of September.

These systems are expected to bring substantial moisture with heavy rain at times.

After well-below-average precipitation at Vancouver International Airport throughout the first 20 days of September, the month could end up with average or above-average rainfall.

Residents should not be concerned about flooding at this time. However, everyone should be preparing for a change to a wetter, more fall-like pattern as we round out the month.

Stayed tuned to Global BC and BC1 in the days and weeks ahead for updates.