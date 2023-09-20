Menu

Weather

Series of rainstorms appear headed for B.C. coast as change in weather expected

By Kristi Gordon & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 7:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Potential change in B.C. South Coast weather pattern coming'
Potential change in B.C. South Coast weather pattern coming
WATCH: Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon reports computer models are pointing to a change in weather patterns over the weekend, with B.C.'s South Coast possibly seeing a series of storm systems.
Just days away from the beginning of fall, Global BC meteorologists are giving British Columbians an early warning about a major change in the weather pattern expected to begin this weekend.

After months of exceptionally dry conditions, there is finally a chance the province could put a dent in the drought.

However, it’s too early to tell exactly how much.

All the forecast models show a series of rainstorms headed for the B.C. coast, particularly the South Coast. When there is consensus among the various forecast models about a prolonged pattern shift, it most often indicates high confidence in the forecast.

It is important to keep in mind it is still several days away. So everyone needs to exercise caution, particularly on the details about how much rain.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 19'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Sept. 19
At this time, it looks like B.C., particularly the South Coast, will experience a series of moisture-filled low-pressure systems with the potential of an atmospheric river to round out the month of September.

Story continues below advertisement

These systems are expected to bring substantial moisture with heavy rain at times.

After well-below-average precipitation at Vancouver International Airport throughout the first 20 days of September, the month could end up with average or above-average rainfall.

Residents should not be concerned about flooding at this time. However, everyone should be preparing for a change to a wetter, more fall-like pattern as we round out the month.

Stayed tuned to Global BC and BC1 in the days and weeks ahead for updates.

