Arrest made in Toronto hit-and-run caught on video

An arrest has been made after a hit-and-run in Toronto last month that was captured on video.

Toronto police said it happened at around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 25, involving a motorcycle and a cyclist travelling east on Dundas Street East at River Street.

The motorcyclist hit the cyclist in the bike lane, before fleeing the scene eastbound from River Street.

The cyclist was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Dashcam video shared with Global News by personal injury lawyer David Shellnutt shows the moment the collision occurred.

“The motorcyclist had cut off our client and our client gestured displeasure at him,” he told Global News during an interview last week.

“You can see the motorcyclist in the motor vehicle lane yelling, presumably at our client, and then he makes a move into the bike lane and then chases after our client, hits him…we say intentionally.”

Shellnutt said his client suffered a broken clavicle and spinal fractures.

Police previously appealed to the public for help in identifying the motorcyclist, which was especially difficult because the scooter-style vehicle didn’t have licence plates.

But on Wednesday, police announced that a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He was arrested Tuesday and now faces charges of aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

— with files from Shallima Maharaj