Manitoba Tories promise to create more child-care spaces if re-elected

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to open hundreds of new child-care spaces throughout the province if they are re-elected Oct. 3.
The Tory plan would see the opening of four ready-to-move centres in Winnipeg and two more outside the city in Selkirk and Gimli.
The child-care centres would have a total of 642 new openings for infant, preschool and school-age children.
Tory candidate Rochelle Squires says the party’s latest promise builds on work that has already been done to open 23,000 new child-care spaces by 2026.
She says constructing the buildings off-site and then bringing them to their locations is an efficient solution.
Advance polls for the election open Saturday.
