Politics

Manitoba Tories promise to create more child-care spaces if re-elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 5:00 pm
Tory candidate Rochelle Squires says the party's latest promise builds on work that has already been done to open 23,000 new child-care spaces by 2026. View image in full screen
Tory candidate Rochelle Squires says the party's latest promise builds on work that has already been done to open 23,000 new child-care spaces by 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to open hundreds of new child-care spaces throughout the province if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tory plan would see the opening of four ready-to-move centres in Winnipeg and two more outside the city in Selkirk and Gimli.

The child-care centres would have a total of 642 new openings for infant, preschool and school-age children.

Tory candidate Rochelle Squires says the party’s latest promise builds on work that has already been done to open 23,000 new child-care spaces by 2026.

She says constructing the buildings off-site and then bringing them to their locations is an efficient solution.

Advance polls for the election open Saturday.

Manitoba childcare facilities need the staff in place in order to fill new positions, facility director says
© 2023 The Canadian Press

