Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Montreal municipalities file court challenge to Quebec language law reform

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 4:55 pm
Two Montreal-Island towns have filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language law reform, seeking to have several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96 declared inapplicable to them. People take part in a protest against the bill in Montreal, Thursday, May 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Two Montreal-Island towns have filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language law reform, seeking to have several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96 declared inapplicable to them. People take part in a protest against the bill in Montreal, Thursday, May 26, 2022. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge Wednesday to Quebec’s 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.

Hampstead and Town of Mount Royal say the articles, which limit government communications in languages other than French, contradict elements of the law that allow certain municipalities and government agencies to use other languages.

The lawsuit also seeks to have the court declare unconstitutional a provision of the law that declares the French text of Quebec laws takes precedence over the English version if there is a discrepancy between the two.

Click to play video: 'Quebec mayors unite to fight Bill 96'
Quebec mayors unite to fight Bill 96

It also seeks to have a change in the Canadian Constitution introduced through the Quebec bill — stating that Quebecers form a nation and that French is Quebec’s official language — declared unconstitutional.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Both towns have bilingual status, allowing them to communicate with citizens in French and English, but they say provisions of the law call into question their ability to provide bilingual services.

In June, 23 other municipalities sued to overturn elements of the law, which proactively invoked the notwithstanding clause to shield it from court challenges.

Click to play video: 'English CEGEPs bracing for impact as parts of Quebec language law come into effect'
English CEGEPs bracing for impact as parts of Quebec language law come into effect
Bill 96Town of Mount RoyalQuebec language lawBill 96 Court ChallengeBilingual TownsHampstead Bill 96Quebec language law reformTMR Bill 96
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices