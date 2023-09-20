Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains

A team of anthropologists are helping Mounties search an area near Killarney, Man., after a crew of workers discovered human remains while excavating gravel.
On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, Killarney RCMP went to a field off Highway 3 and Road 105 W, about 10 kilometres west of Killarney with a report remains had been found.
Officers were told workers at the site were excavating gravel when the remains were discovered.
A team of anthropologists and investigators are currently on site searching the area.
The identity of the remains is currently unknown.
