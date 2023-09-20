Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A team of anthropologists are helping Mounties search an area near Killarney, Man., after a crew of workers discovered human remains while excavating gravel.

On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, Killarney RCMP went to a field off Highway 3 and Road 105 W, about 10 kilometres west of Killarney with a report remains had been found.

Officers were told workers at the site were excavating gravel when the remains were discovered.

A team of anthropologists and investigators are currently on site searching the area.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown.