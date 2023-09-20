Menu

Canada

Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 4:27 pm
Killarney RCMP say a crew of workers found human remains while excavating gravel in a field on Sept. 19. View image in full screen
Killarney RCMP say a crew of workers found human remains while excavating gravel in a field on Sept. 19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A team of anthropologists are helping Mounties search an area near Killarney, Man., after a crew of workers discovered human remains while excavating gravel.

On Sept. 19 at 4:30 pm, Killarney RCMP went to a field off Highway 3 and Road 105 W, about 10 kilometres west of Killarney with a report remains had been found.

Officers were told workers at the site were excavating gravel when the remains were discovered.

A team of anthropologists and investigators are currently on site searching the area.

The identity of the remains is currently unknown.

