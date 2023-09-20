Menu

Crime

MGM hotels, casinos ‘operating normally’ after cyberattack, company says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 20, 2023 3:33 pm
Casino giant MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday that all of its hotels and casinos across the U.S. were “operating normally,” 10 days after a cyberattack led the company to shut down reservation and credit card processing in an effort to protect its data.

In statements posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the company said resort services, dining, entertainment, pools and spas were operational. It also said its website and phone app were taking dining and spa reservations while the company works to restore hotel booking and loyalty reward functions.

Details about the extent of the data breach were not immediately disclosed, including what information may have been compromised and how much the break-in cost the company.

Casino company Caesars Entertainment was also hit by a cyberattack, although it said casino and online operations were not disrupted.

The Reno-based publicly traded company told the federal Securities and Exchange Commission that it could not guarantee that personal information about tens of millions of customers was secure following a data breach Sept. 7, which may have exposed driver’s license and Social Security numbers of loyalty rewards members.

“We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor,” the company said last week, “although we cannot guarantee this result.”
–Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai

© 2023 The Canadian Press

