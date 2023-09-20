Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Man dies after hit and run in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 3:25 pm
The scene of the collision in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police / Handout
A man who was injured in a hit and run in Mississauga last month has died.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to Global News that the victim, who officers previously said was 58 years old, has died after the collision late on Aug. 18.

At around 11 p.m., the victim was crossing mid-block on Dundas Street, east of The Credit Woodlands, when he was struck by a car, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators previously described the vehicle as a dark-coloured four-door sedan, which would have had visible damage to its windshield, driver-side front fender and driver-side front wheel well cover.

Officers appealed for any witnesses or anyone from a vehicle repair shop who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Police are set to provide an update on the investigation on Thursday from the scene of the incident and appeal for witnesses. Family of the victim will also be attending.

An image of the suspect vehicle.
An image of the suspect vehicle. Peel Regional Police / handout
Crimepeel regional policeHit and RunMississaugapeel policeMississauga crimeMississauga hit and runman dies mississauga hit and run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

