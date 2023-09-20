Man dies after hit and run in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was injured in a hit and run in Mississauga last month has died.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to Global News that the victim, who officers previously said was 58 years old, has died after the collision late on Aug. 18.

At around 11 p.m., the victim was crossing mid-block on Dundas Street, east of The Credit Woodlands, when he was struck by a car, police said.

The vehicle then fled the scene.

Investigators previously described the vehicle as a dark-coloured four-door sedan, which would have had visible damage to its windshield, driver-side front fender and driver-side front wheel well cover.

Officers appealed for any witnesses or anyone from a vehicle repair shop who may have information on the incident to come forward.

Police are set to provide an update on the investigation on Thursday from the scene of the incident and appeal for witnesses. Family of the victim will also be attending.