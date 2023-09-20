‘Million March 4 Children’ draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protesters in downtown Calgary

Hundreds gathered outside the federal Harry Hays building in downtown Calgary Wednesday morning as part of a cross-Canada movement concerned about sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum in schools.

In a social media post, the ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ group said it’s ‘advocating for Canadian children’s rights against unnecessary gender ideologies.’

March organizer Mahmoud Mourra, who is also the main organizer of ‘Leave Our Kids Alone Calgary’, called the turnout ‘amazing’ and says he hoped main parents had kept their children out of school for the day as a sign of support.

Mourra says he takes exception with those who consider the march to be founded in hate.

“We should leave our kids, and their (the counter-protesters’) kids, alone until they are adults and mature enough to determine what they want out of this life. I cannot press my Islamic ideology into someone’s life. I don’t want them pressing their ideology into my kids’ life.”

Dozens of members of Calgary’s LGBTQ2+ community, as well as allies, lined the block across Fourth Avenue Southwest with Pride flags and signs opposing the stance of ‘March 4 Children.’

Counter-protester Linda Hunter, a church minister and self-described LGBTQ ally, championed the need for acceptance.

“I’m here for trans and queer kids and for all the gay community across this province and across this country,” said Hunter. “I’m a minister in a church and I understand what this kind of ideology across the street, how it destroys lives. I have people sitting in my office and their children, their youngsters, are on the verge of suicide and I’m their to try to stop that and to help them to know that every child matters, and that they are loved by God.”

