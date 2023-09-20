Menu

Crime

3 suspects sought after $1 million worth of watches, cash stolen from Toronto condo

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 12:42 pm
Suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation at a downtown Toronto condo. View image in full screen
Suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation at a downtown Toronto condo. Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter at a downtown condo that saw more than $1 million worth of watches and cash stolen.

Police said a condo in the Bay and Adelaide streets area was broken into on Sept. 14.

Investigators allege one suspect broke into a condo unit and took “exclusive watches and cash totally over $1 million.”

Watch brands allegedly stolen were Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, police said.

Police said the suspect exited the condo and walked eastbound on Adelaide Street before getting into a white 2013 to 2015 Honda Civic with a second suspect.

A third suspect was seen getting out of the Honda which then pulled up to a black Chrysler.

“All suspects in both vehicles were seen communicating, before fleeing the scene,” police said.

The first suspect is described as man in his late 30s to early 40s, about five-feet-eleven inches tall, with a medium build, black receding shoulder length hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing glasses, a two-toned blue windbreaker, beige pants, black shoes, blue backpack.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with a thin build, black hair in dreadlocks above the shoulders, goatee/beard. He was wearing a black ball cap with a white logo on the front, black satchel, white hooded sweater, light blue jeans, blue and white Nike running shoes.

The third suspect is described as a man in their 40s, with an athletic build, and clean shaven. He was wearing a red/orange hooded sweater, white baseball cap with Nike logo on the front, blue jeans, white shoes.

Police have released their images and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

 

