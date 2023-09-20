Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario extends funding that helps certain hospitals avoid temporary ER closures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 11:32 am
Ontario is extending funding that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures, after previously saying it would end after the summer.Ambulances are parked at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
Ontario is extending funding that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures, after previously saying it would end after the summer.Ambulances are parked at a hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Ontario is extending funding that helps rural and northern hospitals avoid temporary ER closures, after previously saying it would end after the summer.

A memo this week from the deputy minister of health to affected hospitals says that the Temporary Locum Program, which had been set to expire Sept. 30, will now continue until March 31.

Many northern and rural hospitals rely on doctors from urban areas filling shifts on what is known as a locum basis, and this program was created during the pandemic to pay those doctors a premium for that work.

In the spring, the ministry had told hospitals that after Sept. 30 the program would be wound down, but a spokesperson for Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the ministry had been monitoring the program over the summer.

Hannah Jensen says this summer no hospitals that qualified for the program had to temporarily close their ERs due to physician shortages, and the ministry is working with organizations including the Ontario Medical Association on a permanent solution.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

There have been numerous temporary ER closures across the province this year due to staffing shortages, such as a lack of nurses.

Click to play video: 'No Quick fix for Ontario ER rooms shuttered due to staffing shortages'
No Quick fix for Ontario ER rooms shuttered due to staffing shortages
HospitalsEmergency RoomOntario HospitalsER closuresRural hospitalsontario hospitals ernorthern ontario hospitalsontario hospitals ER closures
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices