Crime

Police investigate after strangers offer girl ride to school in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 11:24 am
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police vehicle. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Waterloo regional police say a girl was approached by strangers offering her a ride in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.

Police were called in after the girl reported that the incident had happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the Grand River South area.

The girl was walking along Fairway Road near Old Zeller Drive when an older model, silver, four-door sedan with dark-tinted windows pulled up alongside her.

The woman in the passenger seat attempted to start having a conversation with the girl before offering her a ride to school.

The girl declined the ride and walked away quickly from the vehicle before police were called in.

The man who was driving the vehicle did not speak during the incident but he was described as being in his 40s with short hair and a black shirt.

The woman in the passenger seat was described as being in her 40s with long brown hair and wearing a black T-shirt and multiple bracelets.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More on Crime
